Myles Garrett injury: Kevin Stefanski delivers important update on Browns star's availability for match against Falcons days after horrifying car crash

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has given an update on star defensive end Myles Garrett. The 26-year-old was involved in a scary accident a couple of days ago when his car flipped and rolled over after leaving the Browns facility.

Garrett and his passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. In more good news, Garrett was released from the hospital.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters on Wednesday and refused to rule out his star player for Sunday's clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

Stefanski said via clevelandbrowns.com:

"I'm not ruling anybody out on Wednesday. We'll kind of do what we always do, which is take in information every single day. He's doing okay. I'm grateful that he's okay. We'll see him in here tomorrow."

During the car accident, the defensive end swerved to miss an animal on the road, which then led to his car rolling several times.

While Stefanski remains coy about his star playing on Sunday, if there is any doubt whatsoever, Myles Garrett will surely be placed in cotton wool.

Myles Garrett and Browns off to uneven start to the season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The Browns' season was thrown upside-down when Deshaun Watson was handed his 11-game suspension. That, for many, was the end of Cleveland's playoff push.

Despite their 2-1 record, the Browns have been up-and-down so far this year. The season-opening win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers was lucky thanks to a last-second field goal.

Then they were on the wrong end of a last-minute touchdown from Joe Flacco and the Jets. Subsequently, Stefanski's men won an ugly game against the Steelers. So while the record says 2-1, it could have been vastly different.

Myles Garrett has recorded three sacks in his three games this season and also had four tackles for a loss and five quarterback hits.

The 26-year-old is one of the stars of the team and many look to him to lead by example. Often dealing with double teams, Garrett still gets home to the quarterback.

With the offense at times struggling, it is up to the likes of Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward to make plays. Hopefully Garrett can suit up on Sunday after the accident, but it wouldn't be the worst decision to let him sit out for a week either.

