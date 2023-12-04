Is there an NFL rule around Hail Mary passes?

There are few things more exciting in the NFL than a successful Hail Mary pass. Hail Mary passes are typically the last resort for teams with the ball as time runs out, producing some iconic moments over the years. However, over time, these passes have gotten less successful, as defending teams can seemingly get away with anything on such a pivotal play.

Apparently, while there isn't anything in the NFL rule book around these passes, there's an unwritten rule in which officials seemingly never call pass interference on Hail Mary plays at the end of games.

Over time, this unspoken rule has robbed us of some iconic moments, and judging by recent events, it could remain an issue until the league does something about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Why is there no pass interference on Hail Mary plays?

It's anyone's guess why there seems to be no pass interference on Hail Mary plays.

The issue has been brought up in recent times, like in the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October. In that game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed a peach of a last-second into the Bills' end zone, but it eventually went untouched by his array of receivers.

As the throw reached the end zone, Bills defenders Christian Benford and Taylor Rapp impeded Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton from getting past the goal line to make a play at the ball, and the Bucs lost 24-18.

Following the game, NBC analyst Peter King called for a long overdue rule change on such plays. Apart from the Bucs versus Bills game, there have been other examples of potential pass interferences on Hail Marys, like in the December 2023 Packers vs Chiefs game and in a September 2023 Commanders vs Broncos game.

Expand Tweet

The three longest Hail Mary passes in NFL history

There have been numerous iconic Hail Mary plays in the NFL (that weren't distorted due to pass interferences).

Here are the three longest in the league's illustrious history.

#3 1984 || New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals

Just before half-time, Saints' QB Dave Wilson completed a 54-yard last-second pass.

The pass was first deflected by Bengals safety Robert Jackson before Saints pass catcher Hoby Brenner caught to ball to give his team a 7–3 lead. The Bengals made a comeback in the second half to win 24–21.

#2 1999 || Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns QB Tim Couch completed a 56-yard last-second pass to wideout Kevin Johnson as the clock ran out in a 21–16 win over the Saints. It was the Browns' first win since returning to the league.

#1 2015 || Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

In this legendary play, Packers' superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers evaded three Lions pass rushers for eight seconds and heaved a 66-yard pass to six Packers pass catchers.

Packers tight end Richard Rodgers caught the pass, and it resulted in a 27–23 Green Bay win. Both Rodgers later went on to receive the 2016 ESPY Award for the Best Play of the Year.