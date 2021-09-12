Is Noah Fant playing today against the Giants?

The Denver Broncos will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon to face the New York Giants. The Broncos had a few questions about the health of some of their big contributors and key playmakers heading into the first weekend of the 2021 NFL season. One of those being star tight end Noah Fant.

Broncos TE Noah Fant upgraded from limited in practice to full participant. OLB Bradley Chubb goes from Does Not Participate to limited participant. So all appears good. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 9, 2021

Noah Fant is expected to start in Week 1 against the Giants

The Denver Broncos announced on Sunday morning that tight end Noah Fant will start in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Fant has been dealing with a lower leg injury and has been limited at practice in the days following up to the first game of the 2021 NFL season. The Broncos haven't divulged much information about the type of leg injury that Fant is dealing with.

However, it seems that Fant will start Week 1 and begin his third pro season on time.

A former first-round draft pick, Fant is a big contributor to the Broncos offense and could end up being one of the new stars for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Fant caught 62 passes for 673 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2020 and 562 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Fant has continued to make a name for himself as one of the better tight ends in the National Football League.

Fant will not only be an offensive weapon for Bridgewater but will benefit from the newly named quarterback as well. Fant has spent the last two seasons with a virtual quarterback carousel and having a reliable, veteran under center should help the young tight end, if he can remain healthy. Fant has caught passes from three different quarterbacks in just two NFL seasons.

Fant also dealt with an ankle injury in 2020 that limited his play at times. This summer's leg injury seems unrelated to the ankle injury, although the Broncos still haven't given exact details as to what he is dealing with.

The Broncos will need all of the offense they can get as the Giants' defense has continued to get better. The Giants will also see the return of their star running back Saquon Barkley after he tore his ACL last season.

This game between the Broncos and Giants is reminiscent of the meeting that took place in 2001, just days before 9/11, something the NFL took into consideration while planning the Week 1 schedule.

