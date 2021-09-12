Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most naturally gifted athletes in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had 4,122 yards and 235 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league. Beckham's quickness and ability to make contested catches are one of a kind.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Week Seven last season and had a slow recovery in the offseason. He didn't play in the preseason and was limited in practice. Beckham didn't have his first full-speed practice until August 28. The Browns are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs today, but the question has been, is Beckham going to play?

Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today against the Chiefs?

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play today assuming there are no issues in the morning, source said. The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) should be good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, Beckham is slated to play. He'll have to go through warm-ups to make sure he's okay first, but it sounds like he should be good to go. Beckham will join Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the starting lineup. This is arguably the best supporting cast quarterback Baker Mayfield has ever had around him.

The Browns need Beckham to keep up with the Chiefs in a potential shootout

The Chiefs are well-known for being able to put up a ton of points. Ever since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid joined forces, the Chiefs have been a dominant offense. Beginning in 2018 when Mahomes became the starter, they've finished first, second, and sixth in points per game. They are projected to do the same in 2021 with co-stars Tyreke Hill and Travis Kelce playing at the peak of their powers.

The Browns offense isn't known for being able to score at that same level. Since Mayfield became the starter in 2018, the highest they've finished in points per game was 13th last year. Beckham only put up four touchdowns in 2019 when he played 16 games with the Browns. His past, however, indicates he's capable of scoring in bunches. The Browns will need to score plenty in this one.

Beckham's return is big in the RedZone

Odell Beckham Jr when targeted in the end zone during his career:



🔸 82 Targets

🔸 0 drops



The longest streak among active players 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjowteIw03 — PFF (@PFF) September 7, 2021

In 2020 the Browns were the fourth-best team when it came to scoring touchdowns in the Red Zone. Beckham's return boosts them to another level. Austin Hooper could receive less attention due to Beckham's presence. Donovan Peoples-Jones is the third wide receiver, but relatively unknown to opposing defenses. If the Browns can continue to be a Red Zone threat, they're a dangerous opponent.

The Browns versus Chiefs will begin at 4:25 ET on Sunday. The game is in Kansas City, one of the loudest arenas in the league. Homefield advantage could play a role after a crowd-less 2020 season.

