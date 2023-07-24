Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens and it came as a surprise to many. He was linked with a move to the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and the Kansas City Chiefs but ultimately joined forces with Lamar Jackson.

The signing of OBJ helped the Ravens retain Jackson, but the star wide receiver recently indicated that he isn't sure he will play beyond this season. Due to the injuries he endured throughout his career, the LSU product has considered retirement.

Here's what OBJ said as per the Athletic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m thinking like this is my last year,” Beckham said, “I’m going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there.”

Speaking about his decision to join the Ravens, he said:

“If I’m honest, I was resistant, There were other places I wanted to go. I wasn’t necessarily a Ravens fan because the Ravens always whipped my ass.”

OBJ revealed that he considered returning after Super Bowl 2022 where he sustained an ACL injury. He said:

“I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over, I didn’t want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again."

It is great for NFL that OBJ didn't retire as he is a player that fans love to watch. He is one of the most popular players in the league, and everyone will be rooting for him to make a remarkable recovery in the upcoming season.

Lamar Jackson will love playing with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.: UFC 287: Pereira v Adesanya 2

Lamar Jackson has a solid supporting cast to work with in the upcoming season. He will love playing alongside Odell Beckham Jr. while rookie receiver Zay Flowers has also impressed everyone in the training camp.

The Baltimore Ravens are Super Bowl contenders, and the stage is perfectly set for both OBJ and Jackson to silence their critics. Both have received a lot of criticism for their injuries, but if they can stay healthy throughout the upcoming season, the Ravens might win the Super Bowl.

The last time Odell Beckham Jr. played in an NFL game was in the Super Bowl 2022 where he was on course to winning the Super Bowl MVP before getting hurt. It displayed that he still can make an impact on any team, and it will be interesting to see how he performs with the Ravens.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!