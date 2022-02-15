BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr's injury in Super Bowl 2022 confirmed to be ACL tear 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was injured in the second quarter of Super Bowl 2022 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a non-contact injury to his left knee and he did not return to the game.

However, the receiver is believed to have torn his ACL in the Super Bowl win, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night's Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury.

It would be the second time in a year and a half that Beckham Jr. has suffered an injury to the left knee. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee back in Week 7 of the 2020 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Same knee twice in 16 months. Brutal.

He signed with the Rams after being released by the Browns back in November last year.

In his eight regular-season games with Los Angeles, the receiver had 27 receptions on 48 targets with 305 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Three of those came in his first three games with the team.

Beckham Jr. had 21 receptions on 26 targets for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Odell Beckham Jr. during the regular season this year with the Browns: 17 catches, 232 yards, 0 TDs



Odell Beckham Jr. in the *postseason* with the Rams: 20 catches, 253 yards, 2 TDs Odell Beckham Jr. during the regular season this year with the Browns: 17 catches, 232 yards, 0 TDsOdell Beckham Jr. in the *postseason* with the Rams: 20 catches, 253 yards, 2 TDs

He had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Super Bowl prior to his injury.

The 29-year-old started his career with the New York Giants as the team’s first round in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He won the AP Rookie of the Year award in 2014 as he put up 91 receptions on 130 targets, 1,305 receiving yards, and 12 touchdown catches in 12 games. The receiver finished 10th in the NFL in receiving yards that season.

In his five seasons with the team, he had four seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, 44 total receiving touchdowns, and two touchdown passes.

Overall, he finished his Giants career with 5,476 receiving yards, the second-most in franchise history behind receiver Amani Toomer (9,497).

Odell Beckham Jr. with the Browns and Rams

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The three-time Pro Bowl player was traded to Cleveland in March 2019. In 29 games for the Browns, he had 114 receptions, 1,586 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

The receiver won his first Super Bowl with the Rams yesterday and is set to hit the free agent market this March.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful! Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful!

Despite the long path to recovery for his torn ACL, hopefully the team will re-sign him as it seems he had a career resurgence with Los Angeles.

