BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr's injury in Super Bowl 2022 confirmed to be ACL tear 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was injured in the second quarter of Super Bowl 2022 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a non-contact injury to his left knee and he did not return to the game.
However, the receiver is believed to have torn his ACL in the Super Bowl win, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
It would be the second time in a year and a half that Beckham Jr. has suffered an injury to the left knee. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee back in Week 7 of the 2020 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He signed with the Rams after being released by the Browns back in November last year.
In his eight regular-season games with Los Angeles, the receiver had 27 receptions on 48 targets with 305 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Three of those came in his first three games with the team.
Beckham Jr. had 21 receptions on 26 targets for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
He had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Super Bowl prior to his injury.
The 29-year-old started his career with the New York Giants as the team’s first round in the 2014 NFL Draft.
He won the AP Rookie of the Year award in 2014 as he put up 91 receptions on 130 targets, 1,305 receiving yards, and 12 touchdown catches in 12 games. The receiver finished 10th in the NFL in receiving yards that season.
In his five seasons with the team, he had four seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, 44 total receiving touchdowns, and two touchdown passes.
Overall, he finished his Giants career with 5,476 receiving yards, the second-most in franchise history behind receiver Amani Toomer (9,497).
Odell Beckham Jr. with the Browns and Rams
The three-time Pro Bowl player was traded to Cleveland in March 2019. In 29 games for the Browns, he had 114 receptions, 1,586 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.
The receiver won his first Super Bowl with the Rams yesterday and is set to hit the free agent market this March.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Despite the long path to recovery for his torn ACL, hopefully the team will re-sign him as it seems he had a career resurgence with Los Angeles.
Q. Will Beckham Jr. return to the Rams this offseason?
Yes
No