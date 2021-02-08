Is Patrick Mahomes going to play tonight? | Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received the biggest scare of his NFL career during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes went down when he suffered a concussion in the second half. Mahomes did not return to the game, and the Chiefs barely snuck by the Browns.

Patrick Mahomes had to go through the NFL's concussion protocol before he could play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championsip Game. The Chiefs knew that if Mahomes could't go, they probably wouldn't make it past the Bills. Luckily, the star quarterback cleared all the concussion protocols and led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

But one nagging injury that Patrick Mahomes that has been dealing with has been overlooked due to the severity of the concussion. Mahomes has been suffering from a severe case of turf toe. He has been somewhat affected by the injury.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @TomPelissero: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is expected to have toe surgery after Super Bowl LV (https://t.co/NV9nWH43bI), while Gronk will take a few weeks to mull his future, but it’s Tampa or bust. pic.twitter.com/rgjKWhBv4j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

During the playoffs, there have been times when Patrick Mahomes has limped on and off the field. He was fairlyylimited as a scramber, even before he suffered the concussion. But Mahomes has played through the pain, and he has probably worked with the Kansas City Chiefs medical staff to manage the pain during games.

Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with the turf toe very well. But Mahomes makes a living off of his ability to scramble and extend plays, and the passer's bout with turf toe has greatly reduced this skill.

The worst part about the whole situation is that Patrick Mahomes' case of turf toe will reportedly require surgery after this season is over. His decision to delay the surgery shows how much Mahomes loves his team and the game of football.

It may just be a case of turf toe to NFL fans. But when an injury can impact the way a quarterback moves around noth in and outside the pocket, it's a serious injury. With the information that has been presented, it presents one huge question ahead of the game on Sunday. Is Patrick Mahomes playing in Super Bowl LV?

Will Patrick Mahomes play in Super Bowl LV?

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fans can relax and enjoy Super Bowl LV. It looks like their franchise quarterback is definitely playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's quest to repeat as the Super Bowl Champions.