  • Tom Brady
  • Is Peyton Manning eyeing Tom Brady-like NFL ownership? Broncos legend sets record straight

Is Peyton Manning eyeing Tom Brady-like NFL ownership? Broncos legend sets record straight

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 28, 2024 14:05 GMT
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to compete once again
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to compete once again

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady shared a rivalry that spanned more than a decade. Now that both generational QBs are retired, their rivalry could be at a new stage of NFL franchise ownership and management.

NFL analyst Mike Florio poured gasoline into the fire of this dormant rivalry as he suggested Manning could go the same route as Brady by purchasing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

I think at some point he's (Peyton Manning) going to be able to show up with the bag of cash to buy an NFL team,” Florio said on ‘Pro Football Talk’
However, mere days later, the two-time Super Bowl winner clarified his stance in an interview with ‘The Denver Post’.

“I don’t think that’s anywhere on my radar by any means. I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee,” Peyton Manning said.

Manning denied having any aspiration like Tom Brady, who has invested in an English football team apart from the Raiders as well. The 14-time Pro Bowler also issued the reason for not indulging in the front office or ownership responsibilities.

“I still feel an attachment and have really enjoyed getting to know the Walton-Penner family as well. But as far as running a team, I don’t think that’s on my radar,” Manning said.
NFL: AFC Championship-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
NFL: AFC Championship-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Though Manning has denied participation in this competitive arena against Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots QB isn’t having an easy time either with his deal to own a piece of the Raiders getting pushed again and again.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning compete in a different ring

Even though Manning will not be following Brady’s suit in the ownership battle, the former rivals will soon be competing for ratings on television. Tom Brady will be starting his broadcasting career this season after signing a mammoth deal with Fox Sports.

On the other hand, Peyton Manning is already excelling with his broadcasting gig on ESPN's ‘ManningCast’. After fighting for trophies, rings and touchdowns, the duo will be seen every week soon fighting for viewership.

