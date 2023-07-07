Is the read option illegal in NFL? Explaining rule changes for 2023 season

According to new NFL rules, the read option is now illegal. As per league tradition, the NFL has established a new set of rules ahead of the 2023 season.

In this article, we will showcase the NFL's new read-option rule and other fundamental rule changes. So, without further ado, let's get to reporting.

The new read option rule

The NFL read option 2023 rule will penalize teams handing out a football on a read option. An illegal forward pass will now be a penalty. Previously, the NFL read option rule stipulated that quarterbacks could be tackled if they only carry out a fake. It only matters if they have the ball.

The new rule will penalize teams handing off the football forward on a read-option. Handoffs must now be made next to or behind the quarterback, not in front of them.

Furthermore, this rule will penalize illegal punts, drop kicks or place kicks the same as an illegal forward pass.

Other essential rule changes ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Some other fundamental rule changes are worth highlighting before the new season. They're:

1. By the Philadelphia Eagles amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

2. By the Houston Texans amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.

3. By the Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.

4. By the Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, like unlawful forward passes.

5. By the Competition Committee; to clarify the use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the "butt, ram, spear" language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.

There are a handful of other rules suggested by teams, competition committee and approved by league. However, the above are the ones we chose to highlight.

The NFL aims to make American football fun and fair for all 32 franchises, and the amended rules are geared to achieve just that.

