What is NFL’s forward handoff rule? Explaining new rule change for 2023 season

The NFL is a billion-dollar empire, and they place a significant premium on their product.

The league takes time to self-reflect each offseason, and the 2023 offseason is no different. Part of this process is a look at the rules that govern the game we love. Recommendations can come from teams and competition committee, among others. Once the review is done, some are adopted, while others aren't.

In this article, we look at the NFL's forward handoff rule and the notable change that has been made to it. We also highlight a few other substantial rule changes that will be in effect in the 2023 season.

The new NFL forward handoff rule

While it isn't a common occurrence in the National Football League, there have been times when a player hand the ball forward to another without him being behind the line of scrimmage.

It goes against the old NFL handoff rule, as it's illegal to hand the ball forward to another player unless it's behind the line of scrimmage. The NFL tweaked the law to make such an action even more illegal.

Now, a forward handoff is illegal if it's to an ineligible player or beyond the line of scrimmage. The rule makes the language more consistent with similar rules and makes the enforcement from the spot of the foul in all circumstances. For that, you know, the penalty is five yards and a loss of down.

Other notable new NFL rules

We would love to highlight a few other notable new NFL rules. They are:

#1 Failed fourth-down attempts get “booth review” treatment

This rule expands the replay official's authority and gives them (or the Senior VP of Officiating/Designee) the ability to review a failed fourth-down attempt. Expect this one to be used on a semi-routine basis, though. The idea is to speed up the game flow by allowing these decisions to head to the booth for a look.

#2 Tripping is now a personal foul

Yes, we are looking at you, Mr. Mac Jones. Tripping is now officially a personal foul, effective from the upcoming 2023 season.

Tripping was its own rule, penalized by a loss of ten yards and an automatic first down, if committed by the defense. The yardage is now 15; the automatic first down remains the same, and players can be disqualified for flagrant violations.

#3 Offense can no longer extend a half via penalty (in specific scenarios)

The short version here is that the down is replayed on most double fouls (also known as "offsetting penalties").

On the last play of a half, that gives the offense an edge, as they get an untimed down. In some situations now, the half ends. That will be disallowed from September moving forward.

The above rules are designed to make the National Football League fairer, safer and more marketable. Fingers crossed, they should work, and the players will adjust accordingly.

