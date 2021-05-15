Is Rob Gronkowski switching to boxing after his NFL career?

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski could be headed to the boxing ring once his football career ends.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end recently served as a boxing referee as YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul sparred with his four brothers. Paul is scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on June 6th in Miami. The card features former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson on the undercard.

Gronk may be interested in following Ocho-Cinco in swapping his cleats for boxing gloves in his post-football retirement future.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the five-time Pro Bowler didn't rule out the possibility of trying out boxing.

"I feel like I would have interest in it for sure when I'm done playing football, because being football is just so competitive, that can actually keep my competitive spirits going for sure. But I would have to have that urge, you know, to do it and that will to do it too 'cause that's serious. It's not like you can do it overnight, that's some serious training. That's months and months and months of work. Months of training your brain, your body with all those counter movements, all those different types of movements with your body."

At six-foot-six, 265-pounds Gronk definitely has the size to compete in the heavyweight boxing division.

Gronkowski former is a WWE champ

The 2021 Super Bowl winner hosted Wrestlemania 36 in 2020 and won the WWE 24/7 championship. However, 32-year-old Gronkowski may favor taking part in real combat sports after football.

Let's not forget Gronkowski also featured with late-night talk host James Corden as a halftime cheerleader at a Los Angeles Lakers NBA game.

Rob Gronkowski's NFL Career statistics

Games - 131

Receptions - 566

Yards - 8,484

Touchdowns - 86

Super Bowl rings - 4