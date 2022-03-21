"He's a bit of a pain in the a**"- NFL analyst lays into Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has garnered a reputation over the years as being a nice guy. He has never been in any kind of trouble and has managed to stay away from controversy. Wilson's philanthropic work has helped him carve an image as one of the NFL's "good guys."

But one NFL analyst has called out Russell Wilson. FOX Sports NFL analyst Nick Wright said the following about the star quarterback on The Herd:

"I think you're like the guy who was in love, in love with this girl when you guys graduated high school. And then you both went to different colleges. And you came back and she's given you all this evidence. She's a different person. And in your mind, she's still who she was four years ago, the Russell Wilson you fell in love with I don't know that that guy still exists. He's not on the field. He's not as effective. And off the field. He seems like he's a bit of a pain in the a**."

Wright added that he thinks Wilson has "gone Hollywood."

Is Russell Wilson a bad guy?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Since being traded, no one from the Seattle Seahawks organization has publicly said anything negative about Russell Wilson. The quarterback is a beloved figure in Seattle and was just named NFL Man of the Year.

Russell Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for outstanding community service. Wilson's "Why Not You Foundation" is a nonprofit dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a "why not you" attitude.

Unlike Wilson, his peers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have received flak for their actions this offseason.

Tom Brady announced his decision to unretire on the night the NCAA Basketball Tournament draw was announced. Many felt it was rude of him to do so because it was taking away the spotlight from student-athletes.

Tom Brady must be starved for attention.



Let the NCAA Tournament draws have their moment.



Clown behavior.

Aaron Rodgers' new contract, which at the time made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, was seen as selfish by many because of the load it'd put on the Packers' salary cap situation.

Russell Wilson has never been seen as a bad guy or a diva. What we have seen is a guy who is a great ambassador for the league, loves his wife and family, and is an elite athlete who simply wants to win.

And since that didn't appear to be happening soon enough in Seattle, he wanted to be traded and they granted his wish. That doesn't sound like a guy who has "gone Hollywood." He just sounds like a player who wants to win another Super Bowl.

