Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the Bears in Week 4? 

The New York Giants will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 2, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon, and Saquon Barkley will be one name in the spotlight.

Saquon Barkley, after recovering from an ankle injury last season, started in all three games for the Giants in 2022.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys in their Week 3 game 16-23 and are currently 2-1 this season.

Fantasy football enthusiasts haven't exactly been patient with Barkley, wondering whether to start with the Giants running back this season.

Barkley had a decent start this season; in 18 attempts he has recorded 164 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley is fit to play in the Week 4 game against the Bears and will look forward to taking the Giants to their third win this season.

Here's a look at the fantasy football predictions for Saquon Barkley in Week 4.

Fantasy football updates & predictions

Barkley has shown he can drop stellar performances.

But owing to injuries and a stale New York Giants offense, he struggled to earn big points in the Fantasy Football League last year.

That, however, is not the case this season as he has started three games for the Giants in 2022 and recorded 317 rushing yards in 53 rushing attempts with two touchdowns.

Although he has earned a mere 116 fantasy points over the last two seasons, it looks like Barkley will have a solid 2022 season. He is entering this week as the No. 1 running back choice and should be the one to be included in your starting roster.

Saquon Barkley timeline

The New York Giants drafted Barkley in 2018 and has featured in four seasons with the team.

Barkley started his rookie season with 1,307 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2019, he started in all 13 games he was available and had 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons, however, he has missed 18 of the 33 games played by the Giants because of injuries.

This is his fifth season and things are certainly looking up for the running back in New York, at least in the fantasy football sphere.

