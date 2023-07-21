Is Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN? Stephen A Smith spills the beans on Hall of Famer's future

After Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed, he has been linked with a major move to various media networks, and ESPN has emerged as a frontrunner. There were reports that ESPN has had contact with Sharpe, and Stephen A Smith recently discussed it.

Smith has made his intentions clear that he wants the former Denver Broncos tight end on First Take, and so far the negotiations have went well.

Here's what Stephen A. said on his podcast:

"What I can tell you is that the honchos are talking to Shannon Sharpe. What I can tell you is that the honchos are fully aware that Stephen A Smith wants Shannon Sharpe on First Take, now don't get it twisted, I want Ryan Clark to from the pivot… "

"I love my brother Swagoo Marcus Spears. I want him on first thing, Dan Orlovsky… But make no mistake about it. I'm not apologizing to a damn show. I want Shannon Sharpe on first take and I aim to get him. We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe, the conversations are efficient."

"We are talking to him and I'm hopeful, very hopeful and very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on First Take... I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take, period, because I'm proud of the work that he's done, I'm proud of his career as a football player."

ESPN has never shied away from dropping big bucks to people who can get them views, and Shannon Sharpe will bring a lot of fans alongside him. Due to the recent layoffs, ESPN is in a great position to make a big offer for Sharpe, and might eventually land him.

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith will form a great duo

Shannon Sharpe: SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith are both fantastic entertainers, and if they share the stage, they would certainly succeed. ESPN will make a lot of money by combining the two, which is why everyone is excited about it.

This will allow Sharpe to demonstrate to the world that he can excel without Skip Bayless, and given Stephen A.'s enthusiasm for bringing him on board, Sharpe will be treated better than he was at Undisputed.

First Take has been successful for many years, and with how things are set up, they are likely to stay on top for many years.

