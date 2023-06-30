ESPN firings 2023: Listing every name that has been let go so far including Suzy Kolber, Todd McShay

Due to ESPN's ongoing efforts to reduce operating expenses, the media company has decided to part ways with a significant number of its most recognizable employees. According to recent reports, well-known media members such as Suzy Kolber and Todd McShay have been dismissed from their positions.

The complete list of employees who will be let go has not been disclosed just yet, but as the day continues, we will likely get more information about them.

ESPN has been the most successful media network for several years, and for the company to continue to be profitable, management had to make some difficult choices and let go of employees who had been with the company for a significant amount of time.

List of ESPN firings 2023:

Steve Young: Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

As of now, these prominent personalities have been fired by ESPN:

Jeff Van Gundy Max Kellerman Keyshawn Johnson Suzy Kolber Steve Young Todd McShay Jalen Rose Matt Hasselbeck LaPhonso Ellis Ashley Brewer

The list will be updated as soon as ESPN announces the additional layoffs. Fans all over the world are quite upset to see individuals who have represented the network for such a significant amount of time being let go from their positions.

The likes of Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, Kendrick Perkins, J.J. Reddick and Joe Buck will continue working for the media network, and it is anticipated that they will take on significant roles moving forward.

