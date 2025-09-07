Is Stefon Diggs playing today vs Raiders? Patriots WR's status explored for Week 1 game

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the New England Patriots in March. The move was intended to boost the Patriots' struggling offense.However, the veteran wide receiver spent the entire offseason rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season while playing for the Houston Texans. Diggs missed the Patriots' preseason games as he focused on recovery.Will Stefon Diggs play tonight?The New England Patriots are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play.On Wednesday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI:“As of today, he’ll be out there.”Diggs' return is expected to be a boost for the Patriots, whose offense ranked No. 31 in total yards and No. 30 in points scored last season. With second-year quarterback Drake Maye under center, the addition of Diggs gives the Patriots a proven leverage to help improve their aerial game.Offensively, rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III, an undrafted Eastern Washington player, made the 53-man roster and is seen as a promising addition. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is another player to watch, praised by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as “explosive” and the fastest back he’s worked with.With second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the helm, the Patriots aim to overcome their 4-13 record from 2024. Due to injuries, Carlton Davis III, Alex Austin and D.J. James are expected to see more playing time in the defensive backfield.Stefon Diggs confident as the Patriots face the Raiders without key defensive starsThe New England Patriots feel confident about the match despite significant injuries in their defensive backfield. Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Charles Woods have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries, which leaves gaps in the secondary.Stefon Diggs, the Patriots’ high-profile wide receiver, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Houston Texans in March, said that he is focused on the opportunity ahead rather than the setbacks.“We got a lot of guys that can make plays at a high level,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;What I’m accustomed to doesn’t mean [anything]… I’m excited just to get out there. If you get this many targets or that many targets, just eat what’s on your plate.&quot;The match is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots currently hold a 20-17-1 lead in their all-time series against the Raiders.