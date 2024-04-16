Is Superman a Chiefs fan? Henry Cavill narrates how he grew fond of Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Henry Cavill has played some of the most heroic characters on the big screen. So it should not come as a surprise that the British actor follows the heroics of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. However, the story of how he became a fan of them later in life is as endearing as any Hollywood script.

Even though the NFL has gained immense popularity across the pond due to its international fixtures, Cavill has been a fan of the Chiefs long before. Cavill recently appeared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ discussing Super Bowl LVIII.

“I'm a fan of the Chiefs indeed. Important to note pre Mahomes,” Cavill said.

The host implored Cavill to tell how a British guy like himself got into following the Chiefs, much before they became the juggernaut that they are today. And Henry Cavill shared the Superman connection, as he said:

“Who would Superman support? And even though the Chiefs, I often hear this they say but they're not in Kansas. They kind of are, they're not, but they are right there and that's who Clark would have supported, and I figured it's ideal I'll stick with the Chiefs”.

The actor is known for getting deep into his characters while playing a role and he explored the same while he played Superman. Now, Henry Cavill is reaping the benefits of being a fan as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs is brimming with success.

Henry Cavill isn't the only celebrity to support the Chiefs

Over the last year, many celebrities have shown up to cheer for the Chiefs. Much of the recent fanfare has been caused by the immense success of the team and Patrick Mahomes in the last five years and Taylor Swift’s connection.

However, there are plenty of A-listers who have been through thick and thin with the Chiefs, including Henry Cavill.

Comedic actor Paul Rudd has shown his admiration for the Chiefs on multiple occasions. But one of the sleeper fans over the years has been Missouri native Brad Pitt himself. Other actors who have long supported the Chiefs include Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggie.

