Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs' Super Bowl in New Orleans? Travis Kelce's brother Jason confirms schedule

Super Bowl LIX is almost around the corner, and fans have wondered if Taylor Swift will appear at Caesars Superdome to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Sunday. The Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce confirmed Swift's attendance during a Tuesday interview with People.

“Yeah, I think everybody’s coming in," Jason said. "I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.”

“Even when he’s in regular season mode, he’s always got a bunch of his friends there. It’s been this way his whole career. He’s kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there’s always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we’re at.”

The Chiefs vs Eagles game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on Fox.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shared Super Bowl LIX pick

Even though Jason Kelce isn’t playing in the Super Bowl 59, Kylie Kelce will cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs. Kylie’s Super Bowl pick came during last week’s episode of “The Morning After” podcast.

"That being said, I was raised to bleed green," Kylie said. "I have friends who are still associated with the team. I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community. So, I will also be cheering for the success of those people. Ultimately, the plan is to go the game and cheer."

"Any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them 'go Chiefs'. I will not be saying that for the next two weeks."

Kylie shared another reason why she won’t be cheering for Travis Kelce but for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

