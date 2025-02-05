Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals why she won't support Travis Kelce's Chiefs

The Super Bowl is just four days away and Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has decided which team she won’t be rooting for: The Kansas City Chiefs. Despite her brother-in-law Travis Kelce playing for the Chiefs, Kylie Kelce revealed that she would stay loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, the NFL released a clip from Jason's Amazon Prime documentary "Kelce," where Kylie explained why she didn’t cheer for Travis in the 2023 Super Bowl. With the Chiefs and Eagles battling on Sunday, Kylie will remain loyal to the Eagles.

“I am like an Eagles fan, to the extent of like if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce, (but) I would not wear another team's stuff," Kylie said. "I've thought about that a number of times where I couldn't do it. It sounds terrible.

“Travis was in the playoffs one year, and the Eagles were not and so we went to a playoff game in Kansas City, and I was like, 'Do I have to?' Trav knows that I always want Travis to be successful, obviously, always want Jason to be successful, but I can't, I'm not gonna be out here doing the Chiefs chop, whatever that Tomahawk thing.”

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie praised Travis Kelce's ‘achievement’ ahead of Super Bowl three-peat

In Friday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce praised Travis Kelce for his "achievements." She talked about how hard the Chiefs tight end has worked throughout his NFL career.

“I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments," Kylie said. "I think that the opportunity to play for such a historic milestone (a Super Bowl three-peat) is incredible to be able to potentially witness.

"And I think that Travis has been there for his entire career, he has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. And I love him, he's my family. So I will always cheer on Travis' accomplishments and hopefully, successes."

Kylie also revealed having a "manic episode" while juggling between supporting Travis and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

