Is it over for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers? Kevin Durant delivers verdict on aging former MVPs with Buccaneers and Packers struggling

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady haven't played up to their younger selves, at least when it comes to wins and losses. Both quarterbacks are at a lower point for this time of year than they've ever been.

However, one of the top players from another sport hasn't given up on them yet. Speaking on the ETCs Show, NBA player Kevin Durant revealed that he hasn't surrendered on their ability to win just yet. Here's how he put it on The ETCs:

"He can still throw that thing. Both of them.. I see Tom Brady playing until 50... 45 years old playing football. He still looks good. I don't think it's over. I don't think that, I mean, obviously to the other quarterbacks in the league, you know, they have bright futures ahead. You obviously see the end with those two, but they're not liabilities out there."

Both quarterbacks are solidly in the retirement window, but both are soldiering on. Many expected them to hit the wall earlier in their careers, but both have been able to remain relevant in recent years. This season, however, the quarterbacks have hit some bumps in the road.

Fans debate whether Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers are playing better in 2022

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both under .500 but in vastly different circumstances. In the Packers' situation, they are stuck in a division with one of the premier teams in the league this year, the 9-2 Vikings. Even if Rodgers wins out, the Packers would almost certainly still finish behind the Vikings.

As for Tom Brady, he just needs to win a bit more often. At 5-6 and leading the NFC South, he's still in the driver's seat. When it comes to statistics, however, there is a much more controversial argument taking shape.

Brady has thrown for 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He hasn't had a meltdown (apart from with sideline tablets), even in games when the offense hasn't shown up. Meanwhile, Rodgers did have a game against the Detroit Lions when he threw for one touchdown against three interceptions.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Almost exactly 15 years ago -- Nov. 29, 2007 -- Aaron Rodgers replaced an injured Brett Favre in Dallas and set the stage for the transition after the season.



Jordan Love just replaced an injured Rodgers in Philly and promptly threw a 63-yard catch-and-run TD ... Almost exactly 15 years ago -- Nov. 29, 2007 -- Aaron Rodgers replaced an injured Brett Favre in Dallas and set the stage for the transition after the season.Jordan Love just replaced an injured Rodgers in Philly and promptly threw a 63-yard catch-and-run TD ...

Against the Philadelphia Eagles most recently, Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions before having to come off due to injury. With the sun setting on both their careers, will Rodgers or Brady make another Super Bowl?

