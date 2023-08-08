Tom Brady is only six months removed from his most recent sighting in shoulder pads. But at least one NFL analyst believes that he's still better than one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC at 46 years old.

Speaking on Zolak and Bertrand, the analyst only known as 'Hardy' compared the pocket passer to two quarterbacks with a mobile-laden skill-set. Here's how he put it:

"Is he better than Josh Allen? No... Is he better than Lamar Jackson? Yes."

Tom Brady stacked up against other top quarterbacks in 2023

Hardy then remained silent when the other hosts, Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak, proclaimed how they believed the former Buccaneers quarterback stacks up against current QBs. Bertrand said that Mahomes was better and Brady is not superior to Joe Burrow, but still ahead of Aaron Rodgers.

Essentially, despite missing the offseason, the hosts proclaimed that Tom Brady could don the pads right now and still do better than Rodgers and Jackson.

Of course, Brady has no plans to play this season, or any other season for that matter. As such, these will remain theoretical arguments as the quarterback slides into the Joe Montana or Brett Favre role as an idea more than an active NFL player.

Tom Brady's final year revisited

The final year in the NFL was a bizarre one for No. 12. Uncharacteristically, he began the year by missing time for mysterious personal reasons during the preseason.

Then, during the year, he also missed a pre-game walkthrough to go to Robert Kraft's wedding. Overall, the team's offense was out of sync as the quarterback routinely struggled to hook up with Mike Evans as he used to in previous years.

The 8-9 final record also serves as the only under .500 record of the quarterback's career. Of course, fans will be quick to point out that he didn't finish the final game in order to rest for the playoffs. But he did manage to survive the previous two decades without that coming into play to remain above .500.

To kick off the year, he coasted to what might have been his easiest win all season long, against Dak Prescott, who left the Week 1 matchup with an injury. However, at the end of the year, Prescott delivered the knockout punch to Brady's career.