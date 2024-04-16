Is Tom Brady in over his head with $375,000,000 FOX deal? Mike Florio claims NFL legend is ‘looking for a way out’

It's been over a year since Tom Brady retired from the NFL. Before he said goodbye, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become a sports color commentator in May 2022, immediately following his playing career. He should be joining the booth this fall and hasn't announced any plans to back out.

While Brady retired on Feb. 1, 2023, he didn't "immediately" join the network. Instead, he took the entire season off to enjoy retirement. He has plans to step into the booth and begin his broadcasting career this fall.

ProFootballTalk host and analyst Mike Florio thinks Brady is looking for a way out of announcing games. Florio believes Brady doesn't want to deal with pressure and criticism from fans and is underestimating the task of his job.

"Apparently he wants to announce games," Florio said. "I think he's looking for a way out. And I see, oh, he's working so hard. He's doing this, he's doing that.

"And he may be realizing in the process that it's not as easy as it looks. And oh, I'm going to get criticized by a lot of people. No matter what I do, I'm going to have to deal with social media. Yeah, 'I don't pay attention to social media.' Bullsh*t.

"You don't pay attention to social media. Everybody does," Florio added. "He's going to be tormented by the fact that he doesn't walk right through the door, and everybody fawns all over him. He feels it coming. He's looking for a way out."

If there's one guy who can successfully step into the booth following his NFL career, it's Brady. Many players have done so successfully.

Could Tom Brady be planning an NFL comeback?

Tom Brady during Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What will Tom Brady be doing this fall? Last year, he announced plans to begin his gig with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024.

But recently, in an appearance on the "Deep Cut podcast with VicBlends," Brady said he wouldn't be opposed to picking up the phone if a team called him about a comeback late in the season.

Brady has unretired once and it wouldn't be a big surprise if he did so again. Brady is also an NFL team owner, which could be a conflict of interest if he tries to make a comeback.

What do you think Tom Brady will be doing in the fall?

