Is Tom Brady playing tonight? Update on Bucs QB ahead of Week 1 clash vs Cowboys

Is Tom Brady playing tonight? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lock horns with the Dallas Cowboys in their first fixture of the new NFL season. The quarterback has had a few off-field issues recently, and fans are wondering whether he will feature at the AT&T Stadium.

Brady missed a few training sessions with the franchise last month due to personal issues. Rumors suggest that Brady is going through some strife with his wife, Gisele Budchen. Speculation suggests that his decision to return to the NFL is the cause of this discord. The 45-year-old returned to training camp at the end of August and played in the Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Tom Brady: “Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.” Tom Brady: “Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.” https://t.co/togFFQ50NS

Barring any late injury or setback, Brady will start for the Buccaneers on Sunday. The seven-time Super Bowl winner traveled with the team to Dallas and is listed as available on the Bucs team roster. He is expected to start against the Cowboys in their Week 1 encounter.

Brady looked in good spirits while training with the team during the week as well. Tampa Bay supporters will be happy to see Brady take the field once again. It was an eventful offseason for the quarterback, who announced his retirement in February, only to return after 40 days.

Tom Brady's stats from last season

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Tom Brady had another stellar campaign with Tampa Bay last season. He racked up 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, with a 102.1 passer rating. However, the Buccaneers were eliminated from the divisional playoffs by eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL this campaign. He is bound to play a big role for the franchise if they are to taste any sort of success this season. Brady helped the Tampa Bay outfit to their second Super Bowl title in 2020. He will be hoping to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection before eventually calling it quits.

We will see if he is successful in the upcoming campaign.

