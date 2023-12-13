Is Tommy DeVito Italian? Giants QB's ethnicity explored

New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is an undrafted free-agent star who has taken the league by storm. DeVito's rise from the 2023 Draft afterthought to an unlikely hero in the Giants' playoff push is breathtaking and has become one of the finer storylines of the 2023 NFL season.

Yes, Tommy DeVito is Italian, with the Giants quarterback's father hailing from Italy. Furthermore, DeVito's agent is a well-known Italian-American sports agent, Sean Stellato, famous for wearing an all-black suit and a matching fedora.

Again, DeVito celebrates most touchdown passes by raising his fingers in a classic Italian pinch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Why Tommy DeVito is called "Tommy Cutlets"?

Tommy DeVito hails from a tight-knit family in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. His home is a stone's throw away from the New York Giants facility, so DeVito simply decided to live at home with his parents during his rookie season.

This move is a rarity among NFL quarterbacks, most of whom move out of their family home in college, not to talk of after signing their first NFL contract.

DeVito earned the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" because of his love for his mother's tasty chicken cutlets. During the Giants' game against the New England Patriots, Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley referred to him as "Tommy Cutlets" and yelled "Jersey" as DeVito entered the gridiron.

The nickname stuck, and fans in a a sandwich shop in New Jersey named "Primo Hoagies" expressly requested that he sign his name as "Tommy Cutlets." That's how the legend of Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito was born.

Expand Tweet

Tommy DeVito's NFL career

DeVito started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent following a decent college career with Syracuse and Illinois University. After the 2023 NFL Draft, DeVito was promptly signed by the New York Giants, who saw the potential in the New Jersey resident.

It took DeVito eight weeks to make his first NFL appearance and 10 weeks to make his first start. By Week 14, he had recorded his third straight victory as the Giants' starting quarterback.

During the 2023 season, DeVito has gone from being a virtually unknown QB to becoming a storied franchise's starting quarterback. Furthermore, his hometown roots have endeared him to the Giants faithful, making him one of the most loved players in the National Football League.