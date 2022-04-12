“Is he a top-five quarterback in the NFL?” - NFL analyst labels Russell Wilson as QB under most pressure in 2022

After the Russell Wilson acquisition, some Denver Broncos fans are already marking their calendars in February.

However, plenty of analysts are asking people to pump the brakes, chief among them being Kyle Brandt. The co-host of "Good Morning Football" questioned the quarterback's abilities on the program.

Basically, he wondered if the quarterback could right the ship in arguably the toughest division in the NFL while also taking on the role of being the final piece. Here's what he said:

"Is he a top five? Is Russell Wilson right now a top-five quarterback in the NFL? Is he a top-three quarterback in this division? Is he definitely the top anywhere in that division above anybody? I think Russ has some things to prove."

Brandt added:

"New atmosphere, new teammates, new everything. And he's got to take over this thing where you know, ‘all Denver needs is a quarterback.’ We’ve been doing that for seven years."

Will Petersen @PetersenWill One of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed. Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws a perfect strike to Kris Bryant in front of a raucous Coors Field crowd. Chills. One of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed. Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws a perfect strike to Kris Bryant in front of a raucous Coors Field crowd. Chills. https://t.co/vVjx6br5aH

Brandt referenced the sentiment in Denver that the team has a loaded offense and quality defense. In their eyes, all they needed was someone who wouldn't turn the ball over. Instead, they got a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He continued:

"Also in seven years, they've never beaten Patrick Mahomes. So probably the schedule will come out and we’ll go ‘wow, Broncos at Chiefs is pretty tasty.' I like it for that first Sunday night. I like it really early in prime time. You lose that game if you're Russ, you're like ‘dude, what the hell. You're supposed to change everything. We still lose to Mahomes'."

Brandt reached back seven years, but seven seasons ago, the Broncos were in their Super Bowl season. To correct him, it has been six full seasons since Peyton Manning retired, kickstarting the team's regression.

Of course, his central point was that the team got Wilson to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. If they lose, they're going to put the blame on the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

Russell Wilson's last two seasons compared to the AFC West

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Two years ago, Justin Herbert was the last quarterback added to the division. As such, one exercise to help compare Russell Wilson to the division could be to add total touchdowns and interceptions from each quarterback over the last two years.

Over the last two years, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 75 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while Justin Herbert threw for 69 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Derek Carr has managed 50 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

In the same timespan, Russell Wilson has thrown for 65 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, which is testament to his fantastic ability.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra