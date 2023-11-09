Is Travis Kelce attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Inside Chiefs TE plan for Argentina concert

Last week, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were in Europe to play the Miami Dolphins. While the All-Pro tight end only had three catches for 14 yards, his team defeated the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, to improve to 7-2.

Kelce will be in South America during the Chiefs’ bye week for the 2023 NFL season this week. There are no football games to be played there. Instead, he will attend the Argentinian leg of Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce will fly to Argentina for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Page Six’s Eileen Reslen wrote that a source confirmed Travis Kelce’s attendance in the three-day Argentinian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The shows will be held from November 9 to 11 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires.

The dates coincide with the Kansas City Chiefs' quick break within the NFL season. All NFL teams get a bye every season, starting in Week 5 and ending in Week 14. All teams play again in Weeks 15 to 18, with most games carrying playoff implications.

However, the source also mentioned that Kelce must return to the United States by Sunday to prepare for their Week 11 opponents. It’s a monumental showdown because they will face his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Travis Kelce hinted about going to Argentina on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. When his older brother asked about his bye week plans, the two-time Super Bowl champion shared he might go somewhere sunny.

The All-Pro offensive lineman tried extracting more information by asking if it was somewhere south. Travis responded with “south of the equator.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour started in Glendale, Arizona last March. Since then, she has staged concerts at the home stadiums of the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions, among others.

Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium was the last stop in the first US leg of the Eras Tour. After which she performed in Mexico City last August. Three months later, Swift will be entertaining her fans in Argentina before her tour dates in Brazil.

Travis Kelce scooped up another recognition

Aside from two Super Bowl rings, Kelce has seven All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections. While the Chiefs are doing well this year, People Magazine named him Sexiest Athlete based on their annual Readers’ Choice Poll results.

Travis Kelce edged Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, Major League baseball hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the recognition.

Aside from the Kelce brothers, fellow NFL players Braxton Berrios and Jonathan Owens are included in the publication’s Sexiest Men in Sports for 2023 list.