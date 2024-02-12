Is Travis Kelce retiring? Chiefs TE delivers resounding answer as Kansas City wraps up back-to-back Super Bowl wins in thrilling OT finale

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl champions... again. Despite what looked like a pretty even game, the Chiefs and 49ers battled it out in overtime, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce coming up big in the dying stages of the game to slay the Niners.

The Chiefs join a pretty elite group of teams, becoming the eighth team in NFL history to register consecutive Super Bowl wins. This takes their final Super Bowl win tally to four in all, three of them coming under Kelce and Mahomes' watch.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Is Travis Kelce retiring? Chiefs TE clears the air on NFL future

On being asked about whether he would like to be a part of the young core the Chiefs are building to keep the dynasty going, Kelce told reporters:

“Man, I couldn't be more proud of you guys. It's such an honour to be on this team and on this organization… I'll tell you what, man, I'm gonna go ahead and enjoy this and everything that just happened.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I've been able to go through three times now, and man it's it gets sweeter and sweeter every time.”

After walking off the podium, though, Kelce took a different route.

The Super Bowl-winning TE replied with a "hell yeah" when asked about his plans on playing next year, adding that he wants that three-peat on his resume.

Travis Kelce celebrates Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift

After doling out a few fist-pumping chants and his trademark "You gotta fight for your right to paaaarty!" encore, Kelce spent a few moments with his mother, Donna Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Swift watched the Chiefs slay the Niners from the comfort of a Super Bowl suite, one that Kelce reportedly splashed $1 million on. The suite accommodated the Kelce clan, Swift, Swift's mom, Ice Spice and even Blake Lively.

The Chiefs will now look to recharge after a grueling season as we wait for news of their Super Bowl parade.