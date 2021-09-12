Tyrann Mathieu might not be the face of the Kansas City Chiefs. With how loaded their offense is, they receive the bulk of the attention. But Mathieu is the heart and soul of the Chiefs defense. He's also one of the best safeties across the entire NFL.

Tyrann Mathieu entered the NFL in 2013, and since then has terrorized offenses with his versatility. His two best seasons in the NFL were with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020. On September 1, Mathieu was placed on the COVID-19 list. As the Chiefs prepare for their game today versus the Cleveland Browns, will they have Mathieu's services in the secondary?

Is Tyrann Mathieu playing today against the Browns?

The Chiefs activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from COVID/reserve. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 11, 2021

The Chiefs activated Tyrann Mathieu from the COVID/reserve list on Saturday afternoon. The timing couldn't have been better as it gave the Chiefs one day to gameplan with their star safety. That said, Doug Kyed reported that Mathieu has been labeled as questionable.

For Mathieu to be activated, he had to show no symptoms. He was vaccinated but wasn't able to return before yesterday because he was battling symptoms. For now, the Chiefs will roll into week one with the belief they'll have Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu's return is a negative for the Browns offense

Tyrann Mathieu is a special player because he's versatile. Although he primarily plays in the box, he can line up in the slot or occasionally the line of scrimmage. Mathieu is 29 and still in his prime which is scary given how much he's accomplished already.

In 2020, Mathieu had six interceptions. He's always been a ballhawk throughout his career. But playmaking isn't the only thing he provides on the field. Pro Football Focus graded him a 75.9 in run coverage last season. And in 2018 he was graded an 84.8 in run defense. Mathieu's instincts tell him where the hole will be in the running game. As well as being able to read the quarterback and know where he wants to throw.

Tyrann Mathieu: 11 INTs since joining the Chiefs in 2019



Most among all safeties pic.twitter.com/wqsYjlS12I — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2021

The Browns averaged 145.2 yards per game on the ground last year. They should be dominant in that department again. The Browns are also getting Odell Beckham Jr. back healthy for the first time since week seven a year ago. The Chiefs' cornerbacks are suspect and the weakest part of their roster. So having Tyrann Mathieu back is a major benefit in masking that weakness.

