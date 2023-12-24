Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs Cowboys? Dolphin's WR's availability status for Week 16 explored

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will face one of their sternest challenges of the season in Week 16 when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are 10-4 and are chasing division titles.
The Dolphins are coming off a 30-0 thrashing of the New York Jets, while the Cowboys were on the receiving end of a 31-10 humbling at the hands of Miami's division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Both teams need a win to stay in control of their position atop their respective division standings.
While the Cowboys are expected to be at full strength, the Dolphins have been sweating about Hill's fitness. The wide receiver missed Miami's 30-0 mauling of the Jets with an ankle injury he picked up in their surprise Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a massive update about Hill's availability for the game against the Cowboys.
Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs. the Cowboys in Week 16?
Per Schefter, Tyreek Hill's availability for the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 battle against the Dallas Cowboys will be a game-time decision. The wide receiver did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Hill's absence against the Cowboys would be a massive blow to the Dolphins. The standout wide receiver is the team's primary threat in the passing game. He has racked up 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Missing another game would also affect Hill's odds of creating history. He's 422 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record of 1,964 yards. Hill was tipped to break the record and go one step further and become the first wide receiver to breach the 2000 receiving yards barrier.
His absence against the Jets in Week 15 has dampened his odds of creating history. Missing another game could be a fatal blow.
How to watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins live in Week 16?
Fans can watch the Cowboys and Dolphins' Week 16 game on their local Fox Sports channels.
The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.
- Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- Date: Sunday, December 24th
- Start Time: 4:15 PM EST
- TV Channel: FOX