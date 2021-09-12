Za'Darius Smith is a Jenga piece for the Green Bay Packers defense. In 2020, Smith was tied with Trey Hendrickson for third in the NFL in sacks with 13.5. The only players ahead of him were Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt.

Za'Darius Smith is being counted on to produce at that level again. Since coming over in 2019, Smith has made the Pro Bowl twice. In 2020 the Packers ranked 11th in sacks per game, and Smith is the biggest reason why. Smith has dealt with a back issue that's lingered all offseason. The Packers face the New Orleans Saints today and would much rather have him on the field than on the sidelines.

Is Za'Darius Smith playing today against the Saints?

#Packers Za’Darius Smith is telling fans he is playing today. Said he couldn’t miss the first one. — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) September 12, 2021

According to Nicole Menner, Za'Darius Smith is saying he's playing today. The direct quote from Smith inspires confidence after he missed crucial practice time in the offseason with a back injury. He was on the non-football injury list until August 16. But it wasn't until this week that he began to practice in a limited capacity.

Za'Darius Smith may play limited snaps with how recently the injury's healed. It's a 17 game season, so the Packers could be thinking about the season ahead. Smith is in his prime at 29 years old, but back issues can linger throughout a season.

Smith will have a tough test against the Saints offensive line

The Saints' biggest strength is their offensive line. In fact, it may be the best offensive line in the NFL. Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are arguably the best starting tackle duo in the league. The interior of their line is equally as good, with second-year pro-Cesar Ruiz having a bounce-back offseason.

Most total pressures among edge defenders since 2019:

🔸 Za'Darius Smith - 163

🔸 Shaq Barrett - 162 pic.twitter.com/FhHNuVUKVC — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2021

Smith has been the best edge rusher when it comes to creating pressure since 2019. He's incredible at sacking quarterbacks but even better at making them uncomfortable. He's also good at forcing fumbles. Smith forced four fumbles in 2020. Creating pressure will be imperative against Jameis Winston.

Winston has been prone to turnovers in the past. But Winston never had a good offensive line with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Winston is protected, he can push the ball downfield and create big plays. He's capable of running with the ball if the pocket collapses.

The Saints are in a year of transition and could be susceptible to mistakes we didn't see during the Drew Brees era. The 4:25 ET game figures to have lots of creativity, with Sean Payton and Matt LaFleur calling the plays. Za'Darius Smith's importance to the Packers can't be understated.

