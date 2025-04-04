Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch celebrates sweet parenting milestone

Isaac Rochell is finally free from the pressure and stress of having to fight for a roster spot in the NFL to focus on his family. And on Thursday, his wife Allison "Kuch" Kucharczyk showed one such fruit of this realignment.

Ad

The social media personality took to Instagram Stories to post an image of their daughter Scottie Bee's hair lumped into small buns:

"Always dreamt of doing my daughters hair (hand heart, crying, gushing, and sparkling emojis)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allison Kuch reveals outcome of first haristyling experience with her daughter

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Scottie Bee was born on December 9, 2023. Rochell called her birth "the day everything changed" on TikTok:

Ad

Trending

Ad

A year later, reflecting on her daughter's first birthday, Kuch said about parenthood on her Sunday Sports Club podcast (go to 24:19 in the video below):

"While I love being a mom... I do love being independent, and I love doing things outside of motherhood. But I don't think that makes me a worse mom. I think that makes me a good mom because I want my daughter to grow up being able to do whatever she wants."

Ad

Ad

Allison Kuch reflects on husband Isaac Rochell's retirement from NFL

Sticking to Sunday Sports Club, that was where Isaac Rochell announced his retirement from the NFL two months ago, calling himself "super happy" at his decision:

"I had a great career. It was actually really fun. I just feel really accomplished when it comes to football."

Ad

It was something Allison Kuch admitted he had been considering after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him in November, as she told PEOPLE:

"We know that seven years in the NFL is very rare, and we are aware that retirement is on the horizon... I also think we’re getting a glimpse of what life after football could look like, and that’s a positive thing, too."

Ad

And last month, one and a half months after his announcement, she reflected on it in an Instagram video:

Ad

As for his future plans, Rochell told PEOPLE during Super Bowl LIX week that he was looking to follow his wife into social media ventures:

"I've been battle-tested and understand what a good video is or what a good picture looks like. I make sure the content's done right."

The former defensive end had 113 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble and interception each in 78 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft