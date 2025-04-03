Isaiah Bond claps back at NFL scout labelling him as a"selfish, diva WR" in blunt analysis before 2025 draft

Isaiah Bond has hit back at the NFL scout who labeled him a "selfish diva" in his analysis ahead of this year's draft. The Texas wideout recalled an injury that he suffered during the 2024 season how he played through the pain to justify his toughness.

Ad

Analyst and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe asked Bond his thoughts on the scout who criticized his attitude. The Longhorns receiver responded with claims about his unselfish mentality to help his teammates and his desire to work toward something special.

"My response to that is, I mean, this [past] season, I did suffer a high ankle sprain, grade 3," Bond said. "I mean, when others told me to sit it down and shut it down, I chose to stay and fight with my teammates and [try] and win a national championship."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On March 24, NFL Insider Bob McGinn shared his wideout draft report in which a scout had a scathing remark for Bond, calling the Texas star a "selfish, diva wide receiver".

“Prototypical what you would think of in a wide receiver: Just generic boilerplate, selfish, diva, wide receiver,” the anonymous scout apparently said to the analyst.

Bond began his collegiate career at Alabama in 2022. He played two seasons with the Tide before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season.

Ad

In his sole year with the Longhorns, Bond recorded 540 yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Isaiah Bond to visit the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Isaiah Bond has meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans next week. The Longhorns star previously met with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Given that Bond has been meeting with several NFL teams ahead of the draft, it shows that he is one of the most in-demand receivers in this year's class. The Texas star is projected to go as a 3rd or 4th round pick this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.