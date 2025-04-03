  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Isaiah Bond claps back at NFL scout labelling him as a"selfish, diva WR" in blunt analysis before 2025 draft

Isaiah Bond claps back at NFL scout labelling him as a"selfish, diva WR" in blunt analysis before 2025 draft

By Arnold
Modified Apr 03, 2025 08:00 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Isaiah Bond claps back at NFL scout before 2025 draft- Source: Imagn

Isaiah Bond has hit back at the NFL scout who labeled him a "selfish diva" in his analysis ahead of this year's draft. The Texas wideout recalled an injury that he suffered during the 2024 season how he played through the pain to justify his toughness.

Ad

Analyst and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe asked Bond his thoughts on the scout who criticized his attitude. The Longhorns receiver responded with claims about his unselfish mentality to help his teammates and his desire to work toward something special.

"My response to that is, I mean, this [past] season, I did suffer a high ankle sprain, grade 3," Bond said. "I mean, when others told me to sit it down and shut it down, I chose to stay and fight with my teammates and [try] and win a national championship."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On March 24, NFL Insider Bob McGinn shared his wideout draft report in which a scout had a scathing remark for Bond, calling the Texas star a "selfish, diva wide receiver".

“Prototypical what you would think of in a wide receiver: Just generic boilerplate, selfish, diva, wide receiver,” the anonymous scout apparently said to the analyst.

Bond began his collegiate career at Alabama in 2022. He played two seasons with the Tide before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season.

Ad

In his sole year with the Longhorns, Bond recorded 540 yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Isaiah Bond to visit the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond - Source: Imagn
Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Isaiah Bond has meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans next week. The Longhorns star previously met with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Given that Bond has been meeting with several NFL teams ahead of the draft, it shows that he is one of the most in-demand receivers in this year's class. The Texas star is projected to go as a 3rd or 4th round pick this year.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी