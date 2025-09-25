  • home icon
  Isaiah Likely shares 1-word reaction to wife Melanie recapping Ravens' Week 1 through 3 with Mark Andrews' gf Elena

Isaiah Likely shares 1-word reaction to wife Melanie recapping Ravens' Week 1 through 3 with Mark Andrews' gf Elena

By Garima
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:53 GMT
Isaiah Likely and Melanie (L) Mark Andrews and Elena (R) Image credit: Instagram/@melaniegguevara, @elenayates)
Isaiah Likely and Melanie (L) Mark Andrews and Elena (R) Image credit: Instagram/@melaniegguevara, @elenayates)

Melanie, who met Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely during their time at Coastal Carolina University, has supported him from the stands since the beginning of their relationship that began publicly in 2023 and led to their marriage at San Francisco City Hall in July.

Despite Likely missing the first three games of the season due to a broken foot suffered during training camp, Melanie hasn’t missed a beat. She shared several Instagram photos on Wednesday recapping her game-day experiences from Week 1 to Week 3. The pictures show her watching from the stands, sitting inside the locker room and wearing Likely’s No. 80 jersey.

Likely left a one-word comment underneath the post:

“😍Mhmmmm😇”
Isaiah Likely&#039;s comment on @melaniegguevara&#039;s IG post
Isaiah Likely's comment on @melaniegguevara's IG post

A few pictures included her posing with her friends. Among them was Elena, girlfriend of Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews, who was wearing Andrews’ No. 89 jersey.

@elenayates&#039; IG story
@elenayates' IG story

Andrews has played in all three games this season, adding two touchdowns, and remains the Ravens’ primary tight end. However, Likely has proven to be a valuable asset when healthy.

Elena and Andrews’ relationship began after a dinner date, which she mentioned in a 2023 TikTok, saying they “hit it off” right away.

Will Isaiah Likely be back on the field soon?

Isaiah Likely is getting close to returning to the field. He was ruled out before Week 2, even after participating in Coastal Carolina’s practice earlier that week. However, things have been going in the right direction since then.

Last week, Likely practiced in a limited capacity for three days. When asked on Friday when he can be expected back on the gridiron, Likely said:

“Very soon.”

He added that he’s not going to rush the process. With the Ravens’ offense scoring over 40 points in back-to-back games, he says there’s no pressure to come back too early.

"You always want to look at the long game," he said. “ … The offense is well capable to be themselves whether I'm on or off the field. They're not rushing me back. Me [being] limited isn't helping anybody. You guys want to see me be me."

Since the Ravens did not place him on injured reserve to start the season, it seems they expect him to return before Week 5. If his progress continues, he could be ready for the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

