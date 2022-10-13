Isaiah McKenzie injury update: Josh Allen & the Bills get a massive boost vs Chiefs on Sunday

Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie was injured in the Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was ruled out of the Week 5 game where the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3. McKenzie is the WR for the Bills this season and was giving out stellar performances until his head injury came along.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 4 matchup, but during the game, Isaiah McKenzie was injured. He took a hard hit from the Ravens defender and was sent to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

Even though he jogged himself to the locker room, it was later revealed that he had suffered a concussion. He was ruled out of last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Isaiah McKenzie has started four games this season and has 15 carries for 153 yards and three interceptions. Fantasy players who have McKenzie on their roster have no clue what Week 6 will be like for them. Should they start with the Bills' WR or use their backup once again this week?

Isaiah McKenzie return timeline: Is the Bills WR playing in Week 6?

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

This is good news for Bills fans and the fantasy players who have him on their team. McKenzie participated fully in the team's practice session on Wednesday. He has cleared all concussion protocols and will play in the Week 6 game against the Chiefs.

With Isaiah McKenzie recovered, the Bills will get one of their offensive weapons back ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

How Isaiah McKenzie's presence strengthens Josh Allen and the Bills

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Kansas City to play against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 16. Now with McKenzie on the Bills' side, he will be a part of the starting wide receivers slot as Jamison Crowder is out with a broken ankle.

He could also team up with his fellow WR Khalil Shakir, who showed his skills by having three receptions for 75 passing yards and one touchdown in the Week 5 game against the Steelers.

Isaiah McKenzie has touched the end zone three times and will play a crucial role in the matchup against one of the strongest NFL contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both the Bills and the Chiefs currently hold a 4-1 record this season.

Bills players that will miss Week 6 vs the Chiefs

There were three Bills players who did not take part in Wednesday's practice - RB Taiwan Jones, WR Jake Kumerow, and G Rodger Saffold.

The players who were limited in practice were CB Christian Benford (Hand), LB Tremaine Edmunds (Hamstring), CB Kaiir Elam (Foot), DT DaQuan Jones (Hip), TE Dawson Knox (Foot/Hamstring), LB Von Miller (Vet Rest), C Mitch Morse (Elbow), DT Jordan Phillips (Hamstring), and S Jordan Poyer (Hips).

