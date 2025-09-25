  • home icon
  "It ain't my call": Giants' Dexter Lawrence reveals true feelings after rookie QB Jaxson Dart named starter

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 25, 2025 19:19 GMT
Giants
Giants' Dexter Lawrence reveals true feelings after rookie QB Jaxson Dart named starter (Image source - IMAGN)

New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence shared his feelings after his team made headlines this week by promoting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to the starting role for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After three games, the Giants have benched Russell Wilson for Dart, who impressed during the preseason. Lawrence, a three-time Pro Bowler, shared his thoughts on Dart's role on Wednesday.

“That’s not my call, honestly," Lawrence said. "He’s my quarterback now. So, I’m going to be by his side and roll with him to the end.”
Lawrence, who has played with several quarterbacks during his tenure, is backing Dart for the Week 4 clash.

“I mean, eventually it was probably going to happen like this. That’s just how it goes. It happened now, so I’m ready to support him and be by his side and encourage him and keep him going.”

The calls for Wilson's benching grew louder after his poor offensive showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 22-9 Week 3 loss on Sunday.

Giants WR shares his thoughts on Brian Daboll's decision to promote Jaxson Dart

One of the players backing Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback is wide receiver Malik Nabers. The sophomore wide receiver played with four different quarterbacks in his rookie season and is backing coachBrian Daboll's decision.

"The decision is not up to me, it’s up to (coach Brian Daboll) Dabs," Nabers said. "They thought that was the best decision for the team and I’m just following on.
Nabers, who set the franchise and rookie records for receptions last season, isn't too concerned about the quarterback decision and is focused on his role.

“Process is, I’ve got a job to do," Nabers said. "My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who’s throwing me the football. Like I said, the decision wasn’t up to me. Like I said, I’ve still got a job to do, go play football.”
While fans have placed great expectations on Dart's young shoulders, they are also wary of him squaring off against a formidable Chargers defense in his first NFL start.

If Dart can help the Giants secure their first win of the season, it could provide a big boost for the rookie's role with the team.

