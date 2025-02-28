“It was awesome” - Ohio State’s star WR Emeka Egbuka shares experience of meeting with Dallas Cowboys

For many aspiring professional football players, the NFL Combine is a surreal moment when it starts to sink in how close they are to fulfilling a dream. That was the case for Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka when he met Dallas Cowboys receivers coach Junior Adams on Friday.

"It was awesome," Egbuka said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Egbuka, a two-time third-team All-Big Ten and one-time second-team All-Big Ten player has known Adams since high school. Adams was hired as part of Brian Schottenheimer’s staff in Dallas on Feb. 10.

Egbuka is one of the many WRs expected to go in the opening round of April’s draft alongside Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden, according to the latest NFL.com projections on Tuesday.

In two of his final three seasons with the Buckeyes, Egbuka had over 1,000 yards receiving, putting up a career-high 10 touchdown catches in 2024. Among the great attributes that have him pegged to go in the first round of the draft, per NFL Draft Buzz, is his rare combination of elite long speed and technical route-running acumen.

He’s a savvy route runner with an advanced feel for zone coverage and is electric after the catch. Egbuka is also a great special teams contributor with proven production as a punt and kick returner.

Where would Egbuka fit the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are a pass-heavy offense that loves to play vertical, with CeeDee Lamb as the go-to guy. However, they are thin at that position outside of Lamb and Egbuka could figure into the mix.

Dallas has the 12th overall pick and struggled to get a lot of production in the pass-catching department outside of Lamb. The presence of Egbuka could force opposing defenses to pick their poison rather than double up on Lamb, and if they put Egbuka with a healthy Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys could have a well-balanced aerial assault in 2025.

Brandin Cooks appears to be on his way out of Dallas, and there are plenty of questions surrounding Jalen Tolbert, opening the door for a player like Egbuka. The Ohio State product can line up in the slot and out wide, drawing many comparisons to the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In college, Egbuka was part of two Rose Bowl-winning teams while capturing the Cotton Bowl once.

