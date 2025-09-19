"It can be scary": Dak Prescott teases explosive potential in Cowboys' offense ahead of Week 3 game vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says the offense still has untapped upside as the team prepares for its Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. NFL reporter Jon Machota shared the quarterback's insight about the team's offense on X on Thursday.

“There’s meat left on the bone," Dak Prescott said. "There’s a lot of plays out there that we can make. And when you’re hungry like all of us are, you want to make every play.”

“I’m not gonna put any limitations on (the offense). We can be very explosive. It’s gonna be a fun offense to play in, if we just continue to be multiple, as we continue to marry the run game with the pass game, get those actions going even more. Yeah, it can be scary.”

Early in 2025, the Cowboys’ offense under Brian Schottenheimer has shown promising growth. George Pickens is emerging as a strong target alongside CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin is being used more in motion. The run game has been emphasized with Javonte Williams carrying much of the workload.

Injuries on the offensive line and a few dropped passes have hurt the Cowboys’ rhythm. However, analysts say the offense could break out if Dallas uses more play-action, motion and misdirection to balance the run and pass.

Bears’ DC Dennis Allen says pass rush is the key to slowing Dak Prescott

The Chicago Bears' defense faces a major challenge in Week 3 as they prepare to face Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen emphasized the importance of pressuring Dak Prescott after his unit surrendered 334 passing yards and five touchdowns to Detroit’s Jared Goff in a 52-21 loss.

“The most important way and the quickest way to affect the offense is to be able to affect the quarterback and being able to do that through rush and coverage,” Allen said via the Bears’ website. “Maybe there’s some ways that we can create a little bit more time for the rush to get there.”

The Bears’ secondary is severely depleted. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, while Jaylon Jones and Kyler Gordon are sidelined by hamstring issues.

“When you have significant players that are missing time, it’s challenging," Allen said regarding the injuries. "And yet… that’s why we’re at the highest level of this profession is to figure out solutions and figure out ways to get the job done.”

Chicago has allowed 73 points in its last five quarters. They will be looking to avoid falling to 0-3.

