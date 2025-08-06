"It doesn't change my life": Josh Allen downplays MVP honor while revealing only goal on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' 

Josh Allen had quite an interesting time in 2024. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was named the NFL MVP while leading his team to the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended the regular season recording 3,731 yards and 28 passing TDs.However, for Allen, this is not the main priority in his football career. On Tuesday's episode of HBO's &quot;Hard Knocks&quot;, the quarterback downplayed the honor of being crowned as the league's most valuable player last season. Allen then revealed that his true goal is to win the Super Bowl with his team.&quot;Being mentioned for MVP means your team is doing really well, probably in the hunt for the playoffs, and you're doing your job,&quot; Allen said. &quot;It doesn't change my life to have that accolade or to have more of those accolades. The only thing that I'm worried about is doing everything I can to bring a Lombardi Trophy here.&quot;The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams in the league that have not yet won the Super Bowl. However, since drafting Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, they have made six consecutive playoff runs.In seven seasons, Allen has played in 111 games for the franchise. He has tallied a total of 26,434 yards and 195 passing TDs with 84 interceptions to his name. The quarterback will be looking forward to making a conference championship run this upcoming season while improving their chances of a Super Bowl appearance.Ex-NFL star shares his thoughts on Josh Allen's chances of making the Super BowlFormer NFL star Andrew Hawkins recently made an appearance on ESPN's &quot;Get Up,&quot; where he talked about the Bills quarterback and the team's chances of making a Super Bowl run.Hawkins believes Josh Allen has just begun the peak of his playing career in the NFL.&quot;Yes, this is the best chance (of Allen winning the Super Bowl), because this is the best version of Josh Allen that we've seen and then next year will be even better chance because last year was kind of a Phase 3, Year 1 of Phase 3, for Josh Allen when he first got in the league, unmolded version,&quot; Hawkins said (Timestamp- 0:05).&quot;Then Diggs comes in, he has a little direction. Last year, he played mistake-free football. I think he's only going to get better, and we're going to see that this season,&quot; he added.The Bills kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium.