  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It doesn't change my life": Josh Allen downplays MVP honor while revealing only goal on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' 

"It doesn't change my life": Josh Allen downplays MVP honor while revealing only goal on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:55 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Josh Allen downplays MVP honor while revealing one goal on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' - Source: Getty

Josh Allen had quite an interesting time in 2024. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was named the NFL MVP while leading his team to the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended the regular season recording 3,731 yards and 28 passing TDs.

Ad

However, for Allen, this is not the main priority in his football career. On Tuesday's episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks", the quarterback downplayed the honor of being crowned as the league's most valuable player last season. Allen then revealed that his true goal is to win the Super Bowl with his team.

"Being mentioned for MVP means your team is doing really well, probably in the hunt for the playoffs, and you're doing your job," Allen said. "It doesn't change my life to have that accolade or to have more of those accolades. The only thing that I'm worried about is doing everything I can to bring a Lombardi Trophy here."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams in the league that have not yet won the Super Bowl. However, since drafting Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, they have made six consecutive playoff runs.

In seven seasons, Allen has played in 111 games for the franchise. He has tallied a total of 26,434 yards and 195 passing TDs with 84 interceptions to his name. The quarterback will be looking forward to making a conference championship run this upcoming season while improving their chances of a Super Bowl appearance.

Ad

Ex-NFL star shares his thoughts on Josh Allen's chances of making the Super Bowl

Former NFL star Andrew Hawkins recently made an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," where he talked about the Bills quarterback and the team's chances of making a Super Bowl run.

Hawkins believes Josh Allen has just begun the peak of his playing career in the NFL.

Ad
"Yes, this is the best chance (of Allen winning the Super Bowl), because this is the best version of Josh Allen that we've seen and then next year will be even better chance because last year was kind of a Phase 3, Year 1 of Phase 3, for Josh Allen when he first got in the league, unmolded version," Hawkins said (Timestamp- 0:05).
Ad
"Then Diggs comes in, he has a little direction. Last year, he played mistake-free football. I think he's only going to get better, and we're going to see that this season," he added.

youtube-cover

The Bills kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications