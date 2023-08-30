Josh Allen says Anthony Richardson has also used the same technological path to improve his ability. As Allen struggled with his accuracy in the early parts of his NFL career, he used a laser to help map out his mechanics digitally to help his accuracy.

It ended up paying off massively as Josh Allen is now one of the best quarterback in the NFL. On The Pat McAfee show, Allen revealed that Anthony Richardson also got his mechanics mapped out.

"I got my mechanics digitally mapped through a guy named Chris Hess with Biometric, and it changed my life. So I don't know if I can share this, but Anthony Richardson has done it too, with Chris. But I got to see, like Anthony Richardson's mechanics, they're up there. I mean, they're they're at the top. They're fantastic. Like him throwing the ball is very it's a very pretty watch."

Whether or not it will help Richardson with his accuracy in the NFL is to be seen. But, Allen had nothing but praise for the Indianapolis Colts' rookie quarterback and his mechanics already.

Anthony Richardson's college stats

Anthony Richardson was at the University of Florida for three seasons and played in 24 games as the Gators quarterback.

In his final year at Florida, he went 176-for-327 with just 53.8% accuracy, but did throw for 2549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. In his entire college career, he had a throwing accuracy of 54.7%.

Meanwhile, in the preseason, Richardson struggled a bit as he went 13-for-29 with just 44.8% accuracy, throwing zero touchdowns and one interception. But, the hope is he can improve his accuracy similar to what Josh Allen did.

Josh Allen's accuracy has gotten better

In his first season as the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen had a throwing accuracy of 52.8% and in his second season, it went up to 58.8%.

However, Allen became a much better quarterback in his third season as he improved his accuracy to 69.2% and has been around 60% each year since then.

Of course, a big reason why is the Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs, so perhaps there still will be some struggles early on with Anthony Richardson.

