  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It all comes back to money” - Cam Newton gets real about how Stefon Diggs is an upgrade for Cardi B 

"It all comes back to money” - Cam Newton gets real about how Stefon Diggs is an upgrade for Cardi B 

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:02 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at an NBA game (image credit: getty)

Rumors of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's romance began in the fall of 2024, before the rapper went public with their relationship on Sunday. However, before Cardi B dated the NFL star, she was married to fellow rapper Offset. They were together for around six years before she filed for divorce last year.

Ad

NFL legend Cam Newton believes that Diggs is an upgrade for Cardi B. While speaking on his "4TH&1 With Cam Newton" show, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said that it all comes down to who has more money.

"How much is Offset worth? OK, thank you," Newton said on Wednesday (07:26). "He’s got some money, but not Stefon money.
"And if you’re keeping it a buck — when you do the research, or from one man to another, from one alpha to another, keepin' in the streets or in the corporate — when your ex-girl dating somebody new, the first thing you're going to ask is: 'How much is he worth?' In some capacity, you compare: 'How does he stack up against me?'
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Newton added that Offset was Cardi B's husband, but she was never his wife.

And it all comes back to money," Newton said. "Stefon Diggs got more money than Offset, bro. And when you think about the Cardi B and Offset type of situation, the reality was — Offset was Cardi B's boyfriend or husband. Cardi B wasn’t Offset’s wife."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Newton's words might hold some ground. Diggs signed a three-year $69 million contract this offseason. He has an estimated net worth of $60 million, while Offset's net worth is around $40 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Cardi B opened up about the struggles she faced in her previous relationships before dating Stefon Diggs

Cardi B opened up about her feelings for Stefon Diggs after making their relationship official. The rapper also talked about the struggles she faced in her previous relationship with Offset.

Ad
“I don’t think people understand how tired I was," Cardi B said on Tuesday, via X Spaces. "How tired, how mentally drained I was. I was literally losing my mind. I gave it chances after chances after chances.”

Cardi B also admitted that she was unhappy for a long time.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications