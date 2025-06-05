"It all comes back to money” - Cam Newton gets real about how Stefon Diggs is an upgrade for Cardi B 

Rumors of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's romance began in the fall of 2024, before the rapper went public with their relationship on Sunday. However, before Cardi B dated the NFL star, she was married to fellow rapper Offset. They were together for around six years before she filed for divorce last year.

NFL legend Cam Newton believes that Diggs is an upgrade for Cardi B. While speaking on his "4TH&1 With Cam Newton" show, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said that it all comes down to who has more money.

"How much is Offset worth? OK, thank you," Newton said on Wednesday (07:26). "He’s got some money, but not Stefon money.

"And if you’re keeping it a buck — when you do the research, or from one man to another, from one alpha to another, keepin' in the streets or in the corporate — when your ex-girl dating somebody new, the first thing you're going to ask is: 'How much is he worth?' In some capacity, you compare: 'How does he stack up against me?'

Newton added that Offset was Cardi B's husband, but she was never his wife.

And it all comes back to money," Newton said. "Stefon Diggs got more money than Offset, bro. And when you think about the Cardi B and Offset type of situation, the reality was — Offset was Cardi B's boyfriend or husband. Cardi B wasn’t Offset’s wife."

Newton's words might hold some ground. Diggs signed a three-year $69 million contract this offseason. He has an estimated net worth of $60 million, while Offset's net worth is around $40 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Cardi B opened up about the struggles she faced in her previous relationships before dating Stefon Diggs

Cardi B opened up about her feelings for Stefon Diggs after making their relationship official. The rapper also talked about the struggles she faced in her previous relationship with Offset.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was," Cardi B said on Tuesday, via X Spaces. "How tired, how mentally drained I was. I was literally losing my mind. I gave it chances after chances after chances.”

Cardi B also admitted that she was unhappy for a long time.

