“It was completely illegal”: Keyshawn Johnson flames Jets’ Aaron Rodgers', Randall Cobb's role in viral Jihad Ward beef

Aaron Rodgers has arguably made an impact with the Jets and hasn't played a regular-season game with the team. He took a massive pay cut in a contract extension and has found camaraderie with his new teammates in the Big Apple.

However, the four-time NFL MVP is mired in beef along with teammate Randall Cobb involving Giants linebacker Jihad Ward that was captured on the HBO series 'Hard Knocks.'

Keyshawn Johnson spoke on the beef with all three players on Undisputed. Johnson placed the blame on both Rodgers and Cobb in the situation:

“Cobb was completely in the wrong. It was completely illegal. Rodgers was wrong. Jihad Ward barely touched you.”

Johnson was referring to a viral moment of Ward and Rodgers getting into it during the preseason finale between the Jets and Giants.

Ward gave Rodgers a light shove well after the 39-year-old had thrown the ball. Rodgers made his anger known and put Ward down, telling the linebacker:

"I don't even know who you are, bro."

When the veteran signal-caller threw his first touchdown with the Jets, to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, both Ward and Rodgers came face-to-face for a second. Aaron Rodgers had a message for Ward:

"Don't poke the bear."

In the same game, Cobb put the hit on safety Bobby McCain and was given a penalty for an illegal blindside block. The hit forced McCain to exit the game with a concussion.

Ward on how Aaron Rodgers' actions were portrayed on 'Hard Knocks'

The Giants linebacker spoke to ESPN how Rodgers and the situation was portrayed on the HBO series:

"See, the thing is, they're going to entertain. They're going to show his part — HBO, whatever stuff is going on, 'Hard Knocks.' They're going to show his part. They weren't even in the whole scenario of what really went down. They're going to show his side of the story. ..."

"It's all about Aaron Rodgers at the (end) of the day. They sign him, it is what it is. They're going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain't going for that."

Both teams will see each other again in Week Eight at MetLife Stadium in what should be a highly contested matchup.

