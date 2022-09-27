"It completely torqued" - Tom Brady provides worrisome news about his knee

Tom Brady revealed a lot during his post-Week 3 appearance on his 'Let's Go!' podcast. He discussed his finger issues that became noticeable during practice. He also touched on his knee issue. He said his knee was 'completely torqued' during the Buccaneers' loss to the Packers.

The scare surrounding Brady's knee was the result of his knee brace imploding. This happened during a play in which he called his own number and slid for a first down in the third quarter. The quarterback described it as 'weird.'

Tom Brady gave an update on his situation, which surely gave Buccaneers fans a scare:

"You know, the slide, it was weird. I'd never had that happen before. I landed on it, and it completely torqued, and it was like one of the outside parts of it bent to the point where it's sticking right into the side of my knee, which was [why] I wanted to get through that third down play, and I went and changed a brace on the sideline."

"So had we converted and made it to the next. Let's say 'we hit,' you know, a pass to get us to first down. I don't know what I would have done because I don't think I could have carried on for another play with the way that it was sitting on my knee at that point."

Tom Brady secretly had knee surgery after winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady, in the middle of a global pandemic, made a huge change. He left the only team he ever played for after 20 years. He went on to bring his new one its first Super Bowl in nearly two decades in their first season together.

What makes the feat even greater is that Tom Brady was suffering from a knee issue that needed surgery upon season's end. Brady discussed this on Hodinkee Radio:

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years. I was really interested to see how it was going to go because, last year, it just took a lot. Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought, I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.”

The hope is that the current knee issue doesn't exacerbate one that's been bothering him for years.

