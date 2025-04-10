"It is a crying shame" - Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith fumes over 29-year Super Bowl drought

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith isn't too pleased with the team's 29-year drought without a Super Bowl. The Cowboys last won the Lombardi Trophy in 1996, but they have not played in the big game ever since, nor have they even made it to the conference championship game.

Ad

Smith said that the fact that the Cowboys have not been able to climb the top of the mountain for nearly three decades has been annoying him.

“That part bugs me," Smith said via The Dallas Morning News. "It bugs me because, in my heart, I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC championship game and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade. For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith also said that the Cowboys need to be smart with their draft picks, and select players who they know will move the team in the right direction

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I look at us and I say, when you draft somebody, they already got to know what's expected," Smith said. "They already have to know that there comes a long line of historians and history that comes along with it that you have to embrace. You just cannot ignore it. And you have to figure out, what can I do to leave my mark on the game? And the game is bigger than me. And what do I need to do to help my teammates so they understand what's important."

Ad

The Cowboys had another disappointing season in 2024, finishing third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record, failing to make the playoffs. However, Dallas enters a new era in the 2025 season, with Brian Schottenheimer, who was appointed in January, as its new coach.

Emmitt Smith won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith - Source: Imagn

Emmitt Smith played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 1990 to 2002, and won three Super Bowls with the franchise. The running back also played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring.

Smith holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards (18,355), rushing touchdowns (164) and carries (4,409). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.