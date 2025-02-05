"It'd be like a Chris Jones for Josh Allen": Myles Garrett gives bold on Luka Doncic's shocking trade for Anthony Davis

Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday. However, that was hardly the most shocking trade news to hit the sports world over the past week. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks stole the show late Saturday night as they swapped All-NBA players, with Luka Doncic headed to Los Angeles in return for Anthony Davis.

The 6-time All-Pro weighed in on the move that seemingly came out of nowhere, revealing that he had spoken to Lakers star LeBron James. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Garrett stated:

"I texted him [LeBron] that I couldn't believe it. And I mean, neither could he. I mean, it was, it was all over everybody's phone. So there were messages going up, text going out, and, I mean, he was as shocked as anybody else."

When asked for an NFL equivalent of the trade, the star pass rusher claimed:

"It'd be like a Chris Jones for a Josh Allen. And, you know, that's as similar as a comparison as I can make it and, you know, that's, even then, it's not a, you know, a one to one, but it was just, it was just shocking."

Check out Myles Garrett's comments on the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade below:

The trade shook up the entire sports world as nobody in NBA circles saw the move coming. Garrett noted that the move shows that no player is stuck to one team.

Myles Garrett reveals why he asked for a trade

Myles Garrett discussed his decision to ask for a trade from the Cleveland Browns during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, stating:

"Just felt it was, it was time. I had taken my time after the season. Kind of, you know, relax and decompress emotionally. You know, to distance myself a little bit and spend a little time talking to my family about the really how we feel about this decision. I mean, I kind of felt this way. I wanted to make sure I was completely detached, and they felt the same way. And I feel like everyone's kind of on the same page."

Check out Myles Garrett's comments on requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns below:

Garrett added that he has plenty of love for the city of Cleveland, but his goal is to contend for Super Bowl titles, which he has not had the opportunity to do. He mentioned that he does not play for the Hall of Fame, money or records, but to be remembered as a winner.

