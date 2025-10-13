"It doesn’t make sense": Steelers HC Mike Tomlin doesn't hold back on Browns GM Andrew Berry trading Joe Flacco to Bengals

Mike Tomlin didn’t mince words on Monday when asked about the Browns' decision to trade Joe Flacco.

The coach's comments were made the next day after Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 23-9. He addressed reporters and made it clear that he found the trade strategically puzzling.

"Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us because it doesn't make sense to me to trade a QB you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that's hurting in that area. But that's just my personal feeling," Tomlin said.

Cincinnati wasted no time giving Flacco his chance, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor praised his performance under pressure.

"We're having to adlib a little bit. I thought he did an unbelievable job handling that," Taylor told reporters on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback went 29 of 45 for 219 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. It came less than a week after he was dealt and had to to learn Cincinnati's system.

Mike Tomlin points to penalties despite a strong win

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Even with the dominant result, Mike Tomlin highlighted discipline as a pressing concern. The Steelers acquired 10 penalties for 59 yards, which he said reflected a lack of preparation for a flag-happy officiating crew.

"You can't beat anybody when you are beating yourself, and it just felt like at times we did that today," Tomlin told reporters on Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s defense set the tone early. Quinshon Judkins managed just 36 rushing yards, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel faced relentless pressure, taking six sacks and 16 hits. Cleveland’s passing game struggled to find a rhythm and completed only a handful of deep attempts. It did not score a touchdown and remained at an average of a league-low 13.7 points per game through six weeks.

The Steelers offense was clicking as Aaron Rodgers got the ball to eight different receivers, including DK Metcalf, who grabbed 95 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Ramsey returned from a hamstring injury and had two sacks.

Pittsburgh moved to 4-1 and first place in the AFC North. Andrew Berry is trying to steer the 1-5 Browns through a tough stretch.

