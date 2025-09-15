“It feels like a kick in the teeth”: Ben Johnson reveals true feelings on losing 52-21 to Dan Campbell’s Lions

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has had a tough start to the 2025 NFL season. The Bears (0-2) suffered their second defeat of the season on Sunday after falling 52-21 against Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. The Bears were outperformed in nearly every department and didn't offer much of a threat on offense.Johnson, who is in his first year as Chicago's coach, later discussed his team's loss to the Lions.&quot;Anytime you lose a game like that, it feels like a kick in the teeth,&quot; Johnson said.Johnson also said that his players were not in a good mood after the loss.&quot;These guys, they're hurtin'. It stinks. They fought.&quot; Johnson said.Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was the star of the show on Sunday. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.Williams was taken out of the game midway through the fourth quarter because Johnson said the game was out of reach. The Bears QB later opened up on the team's decision to be removed from the game.“Your guys are on the field and you’re not, and that’s frustrating,” Williams said. “It’s the coach's decision, and you have to move on from it.”With two losses, the pressure will be mounting on Johnson and Williams. The Bears will need to turn things around quickly if they want to make the playoffs.Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3NFL: Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson - Source: ImagnBen Johnson's Chicago Bears will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.The Cowboys lost their season-opener to the Philadelphia Eagles, but won their Week 2 game against the New York Giants.Although Chicago will be aiming to get its first win on the board, Dallas will want to build some more momentum with a win in Week 3.