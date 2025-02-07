“It was hell”: CJ Gardner-Johnson doesn’t hold back on Lions

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is happy to be a Philadelphia Eagle again after a tumultuous time in the Motor City. The 27-year-old safety is opening up about just how bad things were for him during his brief stint with the Detroit Lions.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press released on Friday, Gardner-Johnson said:

"It was hell," when asked about his tenure in Detroit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the interceptions co-leader in 2022, the Lions organization was dishonest towards him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I got lied to, so it was, whatever. I got told, respectfully, I was going to get brought back, and didn’t get brought back. And offseason went real for me, signing back here because I wasn’t really tripping on it. It all worked out."

Trending

Just over a month after narrowly losing the Super Bowl with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Lions for $6.5 million, which was fully guaranteed. Injuries in 2023 limited him to just three games played during that regular season, as he registered 16 solo tackles and one interception.

He seemed to be on track for a strong campaign with the Lions, making 12 tackles in his first two games, but tore a pectoral muscle in Week 2, causing him to miss a significant amount of time.

When he returned to the lineup near the end of the regular season, Brian Branch had established himself as the starter alongside Kerby Joseph.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s best years have been in Philly

After falling out of favor with the Lions, the Eagles decided to take him back in March 2024. He returned to Philly on a three-year contract worth $27 million, $10 million of which was guaranteed. It seems like it was a win/win for both parties, as Gardner-Johnson has posted another strong campaign for the NFC champions.

During the 2024 regular season, he equaled his career-high for interceptions in a season (six), which he had previously with the Eagles in 2022. In addition, Gardner-Johnson had a career-best 24 assisted tackles this regular season and one forced fumble.

In three post-season affairs this year, he’s made 11 total tackles, one fewer than he had during their run to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Thanks to his contributions, the Eagles are once again one game away from being crowned world champions for only the second time in franchise history.

The last time the Eagles made the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson recorded four tackles in their 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, two seasons ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.