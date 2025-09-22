"It hurts the team": Marvin Harrison Jr. gets brutally honest about his performance after Cardinals' loss to 49ers

Marvin Harrison Jr. gave a blunt reflection on his performance after Arizona’s narrow 16-15 defeat to San Francisco on Sunday. He acknowledged mistakes that weighed on the outcome.

Ad

The wideout admitted his frustration following the game at Levi’s Stadium. He made two drops in the matchup that could have shifted early division standings.

Harrison did not hold back when reporters asked about his play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A lot of emotion," Harrison said. "Just disappointed, really. I know what I put into the game. So, it doesn't feel the best.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Everybody’s got a job to do and I’m not doing it at a high enough level at the moment. I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play to nowhere near my abilities is frustrating. It hurts the team and I need to get better.”

Ad

Trending

JPA @jasrifootball 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr says he’s hurting the team with his critical drops. “Everybody’s got a job to do and I’m not doing it at a high enough level at the moment. I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play to nowhere near my

Ad

Arizona’s offense struggled to move the ball consistently, finishing with just 260 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. faces criticism despite his statistical output

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with three receptions for 44 yards, leading all Arizona receivers. However, both of his drops came at crucial moments, including a red zone opportunity.

Ad

The Cardinals salvaged points on that drive but ultimately couldn’t create enough separation, leaving San Francisco within reach. The 49ers capitalized, with Eddy Piñeiro’s 34-yard field goal at the horn sealing Arizona’s first loss of the year.

Criticism surfaced, with some local voices questioning whether Harrison deserves a reduced role after his miscues.

"This is the kind of play an undrafted rookie free agent would make on the practice squad the week before he got cut from the team," Local azcentral's Greg Moore wrote.

Ad

Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson emphasized the need to finish.

"It something we've been talking about, finishing games better," Wilson said. "Today was one of those instances. We have to find a better way."

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray expressed his frustration.

"It's frustrating," Murray said. "It felt like we let that one slip. We didn't finish the job."

Arizona has allowed late-game chances slip away in three straight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.