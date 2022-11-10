“It is a joke!” – Jason and Travis Kelce slam NFL’s turf fields, urge league to take care of players 

A hot topic in the NFL has been whether all teams should abandon turf fields and play on grass. Travis and Jason Kelce recently discussed the issue on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

They believe that playing on turf is a "joke" and that players should be protected better by the league.

Jason: "All NFL games should be played on grass fields."

Travis: "Take care of your players, man."

Jason: "It is a joke."

Travis: "I hate playing on turf, I think it's silly the ground's harder when you hit it, more concussions happen on turf because of how the players' helmets hit the ground. Some cleats grab more, some cleats sit on top of the turf differently to make it more of an unstable surface.

"I do not play around with this sh**. I count every single game preseason how many games I got on turf just so I can mentally prepare. I'd rather practice in sleet, snow, thunderstorm with a chance of getting struck by lightning than run inside on the turf."

Jason: "In college I loved turf, I preferred turf."

Travis: "High school I thought turf was the coolest shi** ever."

Jason: "You felt so fast, then you'd slide on it and it would rip the entire first layer of your skin off."

Do any NFL stadiums have grass fields?

Las Vegas Raiders v Jacksonville Jaguars

16 teams in the NFL play their games on grass.

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

14 teams play on turf, but every single team will play on turf at least a few times per season.

Many players in the NFL have been vocal about not wanting to play on turf fields, aside from the Kelce brothers.

Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell issued a tweet urging the the league to make every field grass.

De'Vondre Campbell @Came_Along_Way This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields. I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant @NFL This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields. I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant @NFL

Even free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't keen on playing on turf.

While playing on turf is every youth football kid's dream, it isn't the case when you look at how much easier it is to seriously get injured in the NFL.

Players are becoming more vocal about the issue, which may force the league to mandate that all games be played on grass.

