"It just feels lame" - Aaron Rodgers' ex-Packers teammate makes feelings known after 'Tush Push' survives NFL team owners' vote

The Tush Push play became infamous in the NFL because of the Eagles' success with this strategy. Over the months, the Green Bay Packers have been pushing the agenda to put an end to his play. However, things did not work out in their favor during the NFL's spring league meetings on Wednesday.

According to reports, the proposal to ban the tush push play failed because it did not receive the 75% required majority. Former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert, who was a backup to Aaron Rodgers, came forward to share his feelings after this play survived the voting.

In a tweet he shared on X, Benkert shared his support with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm glad the tush push didn't get banned. Before the Eagles started doing the tush push they were just as good at sneaks," Benkert wrote. "Banning a play because ONE team excels at it just feels lame to me.

"Now, if we can get everyone out of the neutral zone on the play, that would make me happier. Can't wait to see how teams try to stop the Birds this year."

According to the Associated Press, nine teams apart from the Eagles voted against the ban, with the final votes being 22-10. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay came forward to talk about the situation after the failure of the ban.

"It's not disappointing for me, for our committee, for the committees that did the work," McKay said. "It takes 24 votes to pass anything. We didn't set a low bar."

"...In this case, those votes were not there. So, the rule will stay as it is."

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce was also present during this meeting. Owner Jeffrey Lurie brought him on to have him speak about the play while also explaining its mechanics.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II shares true feelings about the survival of the tush push play

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams that voted in favor of the ban during the meeting. After the final decision, owner Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on the outcome.

"I don't think it's the end of the world that it's not banned," Rooney said. "I was for the ban, but even if we passed the ban, we're still going to have quarterback sneaks in the game.

"I think more was made out of it than it was. Really, it wasn't a big deal as we made out of it."

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated this victory in their own fashion. On YouTube, they shared a 26-minute compilation of some of the Tush Push plays they made on the field over the years.

